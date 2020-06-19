Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.93. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.