Barclays Increases Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,350 ($29.91) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,550 ($19.73) in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($31.18) to GBX 1,780 ($22.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,195 ($15.21) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,879.17 ($23.92).

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,097 ($26.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,841.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,878.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,242 ($15.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,195 ($27.94). The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($21.48), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($51,819.47).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.