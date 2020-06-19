Baozun Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,249 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 2,236 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Baozun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Baozun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Baozun by 17.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. Baozun has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Baozun’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

