Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $215,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,938,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $426.85 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.