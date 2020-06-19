Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $3.89 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,171,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 455,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.08. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
