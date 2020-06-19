Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 903,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 207,410 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

NYSE CMO opened at $5.66 on Friday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

In related news, CFO Lance Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Also, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.