Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,174,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,921,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $293.04 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $280.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

