Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

