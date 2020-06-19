Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 335,858 Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vipshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,476,000 after acquiring an additional 936,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,470,000 after acquiring an additional 657,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,235 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,727,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,222 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,684,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,560,000 after acquiring an additional 368,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of VIPS opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

