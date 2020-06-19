Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 461,578 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 291.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461,578 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of RPT Realty worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $17,797,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 1,144,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in RPT Realty by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after buying an additional 525,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after buying an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In other RPT Realty news, Director Richard L. Federico bought 7,000 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 35.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.