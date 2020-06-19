Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 497.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after buying an additional 816,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $45,705,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 118,477.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 299,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $61,200.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,461.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,993 shares of company stock worth $12,033,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $115.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.41, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

