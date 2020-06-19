Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,021,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $3,127,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

