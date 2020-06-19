Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,670,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 90.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

