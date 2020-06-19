Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 299,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Viavi Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.13 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.