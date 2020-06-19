Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,322 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Eagle Materials worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,720,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 445,397 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,460.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

