Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $4.18 Million in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 623,908 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.