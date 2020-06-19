Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.92 Million in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 714,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of TPG RE Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 171.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.93. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 225.54 and a quick ratio of 225.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRTX. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

