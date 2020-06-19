Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,782 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $809.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.