Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton bought 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $40,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

