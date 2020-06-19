Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,209 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $781.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.