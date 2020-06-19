Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,716 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

