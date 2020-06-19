Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 189,327 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Olin worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 112,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.12.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

