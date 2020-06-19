Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.042 dividend. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

