Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,239 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Eastgroup Properties worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,683,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

