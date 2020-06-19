Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 25,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

DUK stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

