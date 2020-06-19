Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

NYSE:MA opened at $308.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.