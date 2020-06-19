Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 798,812 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1,583.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,812 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Ladder Capital worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after buying an additional 65,520 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 89,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $981.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

