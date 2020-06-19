Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 103,612 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 147.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,612 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $107,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

