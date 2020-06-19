Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $13.82 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

