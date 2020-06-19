B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ready Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NYSE RC opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $497.72 million, a PE ratio of -296.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In related news, COO Gary Taylor acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

