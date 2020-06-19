Avnet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,929 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical volume of 311 call options.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,715,000 after acquiring an additional 903,643 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,036,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after purchasing an additional 505,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,857,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,821,000 after purchasing an additional 824,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after buying an additional 214,946 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

