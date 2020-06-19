Avantor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,388 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the average daily volume of 420 call options.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

