Avantor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,388 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the average daily volume of 420 call options.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
