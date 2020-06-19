Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$5.11 ($3.62) and last traded at A$5.29 ($3.75), 228,104 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.36 ($3.80).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $592.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

About Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF)

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.