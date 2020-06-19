aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.32.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,019,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

