Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) Shares Down 1.1%

Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$5.92 ($4.20) and last traded at A$6.03 ($4.28), approximately 3,688,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.10 ($4.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 287.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.96.

About Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX)

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

