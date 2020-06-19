ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 3.40

Media headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending very positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. ASX LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $61.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

