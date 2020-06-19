Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93, 458,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 340,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGGY. Citigroup downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.