Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.27) price target (up from GBX 1,800 ($22.91)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ashtead Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($38.18) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a report on Monday, May 18th. CSFB upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,420.71 ($30.81).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 2,703 ($34.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,341.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,261.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,797 ($35.60).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.