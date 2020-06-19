Argentum (ARG) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

