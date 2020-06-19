Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $390.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $345.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $351.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $355.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 12.0% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 43,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Apple by 143.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 24,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

