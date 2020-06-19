Jefferies Financial Group Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $405.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $370.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $349.60. 22,002,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,484,528. Apple has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $355.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 43,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 143.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 24,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

