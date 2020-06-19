Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Shares Up 25%

Apex Resources Inc (CVE:APX)’s stock price shot up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, 273,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 285% from the average session volume of 71,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $926,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper. It holds interests in the Kena property covering an area of 8,173 hectares located near the community of Ymir in southeastern British Columbia; and the Golden Triangle property located in British Columbia.

