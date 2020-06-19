Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 237.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.16% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $23,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,755 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 984,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 746,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $32.06 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.