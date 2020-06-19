Apache (NYSE:APA) and Lonestar Resources US (NYSE:LONE) Head-To-Head Survey

Apache (NYSE:APA) and Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Apache has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apache and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.41 billion 0.84 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million 0.10 -$103.02 million ($0.81) -0.93

Lonestar Resources US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache -131.89% -1.72% -0.47% Lonestar Resources US -52.79% -6.05% -1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apache and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 1 14 4 0 2.16 Lonestar Resources US 1 4 0 0 1.80

Apache currently has a consensus price target of $16.03, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 700.00%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than Apache.

Summary

Apache beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of 581 million barrels of crude oil, 234 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

