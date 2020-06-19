Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

NYSE:AR opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 436.4% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 22.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 872,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $13,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

