Analyzing ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) & SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ITM Power and SCI Engineered Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITM Power and SCI Engineered Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.99 million 194.73 -$12.33 million N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials $12.95 million 0.34 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ITM Power.

Risk and Volatility

ITM Power has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials 1.87% 6.66% 3.07%

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats ITM Power on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. It distributes its products directly, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives in the United States; and independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

