Analyzing Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Personalis (OTCMKTS:PSNL)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41% Personalis -40.60% -26.28% -17.28%

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Personalis $65.21 million 6.17 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -9.12

Avant Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avant Diagnostics and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Personalis has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.47%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Summary

Personalis beats Avant Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

