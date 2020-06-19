Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after purchasing an additional 723,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

