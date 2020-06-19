AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) PT Raised to $12.00 at CIBC

AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on AmeriStar Network from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

AmeriStar Network stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. AmeriStar Network has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

