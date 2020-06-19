AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $523,544.32 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $523,544.32.

NYSE:ABC opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 975,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 305.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

